SpartanNash (SPTN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 2983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,502.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $536.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/spartannash-sptn-hits-new-12-month-low-after-earnings-miss.html.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.