SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (WIP) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

BMV:WIP opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

