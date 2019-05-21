Splunk Inc (SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $395.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.56 million and the highest is $404.60 million. Splunk reported sales of $311.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $622.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $157.00 to $142.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Splunk by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Splunk by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Splunk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 801,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,692. Splunk has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

