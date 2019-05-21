Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $7,901,023 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,718. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

