State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Gap Inc (GPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 44,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. Gap Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

