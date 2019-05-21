State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 747 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,352,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,330,000 after purchasing an additional 821,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,745 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,646,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,860,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,400,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,165,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after acquiring an additional 231,012 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on GrubHub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,544 shares of company stock worth $266,221. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. 33,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

