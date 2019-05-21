State Treasurer State of Michigan Acquires 231,900 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,279,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Intel were worth $106,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,843. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 522,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,585,553. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

