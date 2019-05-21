State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,852,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

