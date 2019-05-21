Stephens Inc. AR Has $643,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.96. 10,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,286. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

