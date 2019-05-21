Stephens Inc. AR Has $728,000 Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 698,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,789,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,654 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 2,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,949. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Has $728,000 Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/stephens-inc-ar-has-728000-position-in-national-instruments-corp-nati.html.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.