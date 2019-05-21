Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Position in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 212,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,040. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

