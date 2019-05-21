Stratford Consulting LLC Purchases 3,524 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Stratford Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.9% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. 6,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,695. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47.

