Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $823,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $939,897.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.34, for a total transaction of $1,291,755.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,560,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,780 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,483 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,679. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $134.38 and a 52-week high of $197.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-has-823000-position-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.