Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 202,884 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $134,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. 120,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,434. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

