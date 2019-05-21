Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,339 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $156,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,912 shares of company stock worth $15,099,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 94,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,362. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

