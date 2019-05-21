Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $228,657.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00012291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $228,657.00 and $16,784.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,658 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

