Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345,058.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Swap has a market capitalization of $345,058.00 and approximately $2,587.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. In the last week, Swap has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00389690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01247387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00153363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 4,172,464 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

