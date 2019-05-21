Systematic Financial Management LP Has $960,000 Stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Zagg were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zagg by 9,137.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 3,643.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZAGG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. Zagg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

