TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TCP traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $37.94.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a positive return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.