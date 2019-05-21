TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $63,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,621,000 after purchasing an additional 369,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celanese by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Celanese by 51,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Celanese by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

