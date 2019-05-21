TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $81,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,624,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,229 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,390,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 98,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,817. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

