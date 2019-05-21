Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,711,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,747 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,526,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $307,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,599. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 825,900 shares of company stock worth $41,761,281. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/tdam-usa-inc-cuts-stake-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.