Tdam USA Inc. Has $478,000 Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Allstate by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

