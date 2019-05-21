Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.90 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2,795.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other news, CFO Clint Freeland bought 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,178. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-takes-1-90-million-position-in-mosaic-co-mos.html.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.