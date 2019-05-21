Terex (TEX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. 1,064,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,993. Terex has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $53,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Terex by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,610,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Terex by 36.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,967,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,984,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Terex by 2,657.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 757,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,188,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

