Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $267.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.80 million and the lowest is $263.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $248.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $460,858 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 432.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 370,333 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.9% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 174,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

