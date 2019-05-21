Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,238 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,741,000 after acquiring an additional 205,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $56,136,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,936 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

