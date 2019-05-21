Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.
NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. 4,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,670. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
