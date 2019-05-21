The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post $580.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.80 million and the highest is $618.10 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $893.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 801,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,368,000 after acquiring an additional 619,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 455,100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 281,808 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.49. 31,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,914. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

