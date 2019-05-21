The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 92.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTI opened at $331.36 on Tuesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.11.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

