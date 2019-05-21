Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,858,214,000 after purchasing an additional 944,035 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,940,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $262.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,320 shares of company stock worth $20,405,269. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

