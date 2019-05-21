TheStreet Downgrades Alkermes (ALKS) to D

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -350.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,775,141.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,950 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.