TheStreet Lowers Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $2.83 on Friday. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sanchez Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

