TheStreet (TST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TheStreet Inc. is a digital financial media company. It is focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers content and tools through online, social media, tablet and mobile channels. TheStreet Inc., formerly known as TheStreet Com., is based in New York. “

Get TheStreet alerts:

TST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TheStreet stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 4,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.05.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TheStreet had a net margin of 143.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TheStreet will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 11,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 30,982 shares of company stock worth $139,236 in the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TheStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TheStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TheStreet by 21,929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 84,210 shares in the last quarter.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TheStreet (TST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.