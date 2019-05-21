Tidex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,401.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $102,401.00 and approximately $521.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00400353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.01261354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00153370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

