Titcoin (TIT) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Titcoin has a total market cap of $20,580.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,992.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.05287809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.01894295 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 64,428,222 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

