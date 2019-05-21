Todd Asset Management LLC Has $38.45 Million Holdings in NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,570 shares during the period. NK Lukoil PAO accounts for 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUKOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUKOY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.83. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $91.26.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NK Lukoil PAO in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

