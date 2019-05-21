TokenPay Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00015977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Liquid and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $555,326.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002392 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00193599 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011726 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006267 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000773 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,134,631 coins and its circulating supply is 16,034,692 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

