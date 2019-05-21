Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRCH. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from $1.75 to $2.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Noble Financial set a $3.00 price target on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,471,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

