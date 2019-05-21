Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,216,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,892,801 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,841. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.98 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

