Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $62,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,639,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,336,000 after purchasing an additional 296,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $747,082,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

DHR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.07. 23,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.41, for a total transaction of $1,022,999.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,769,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,032 shares of company stock worth $58,998,917. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

