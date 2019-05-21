Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 162,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.58.

TRV opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,610,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,026 shares of company stock worth $41,533,619. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

