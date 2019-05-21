Trinseo (TSE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

TSE opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. Trinseo has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.61%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $92,773.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $449,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,574,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,146,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

