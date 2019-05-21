Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.04. 44,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.61 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

