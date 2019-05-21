TTC Protocol Price Tops $0.0819 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. One TTC Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, UEX, Bibox and BitForex. TTC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01156576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001509 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00072922 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol (TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 766,316,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,135,334 tokens. The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, UEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

