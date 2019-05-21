Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised Two Rivers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCB opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 21.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

