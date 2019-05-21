Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 66,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,656 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

