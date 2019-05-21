United Continental (UAL) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie set a $111.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.88.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

