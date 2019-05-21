US Bancorp DE Has $97.37 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $97,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,455. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

