ValuEngine Lowers Marcus (MCS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Marcus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

MCS opened at $36.51 on Friday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 29,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,218,229.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $559,876.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,072 shares of company stock worth $6,698,029 in the last 90 days. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Marcus by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 313,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 141,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marcus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

